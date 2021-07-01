25,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises 0.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 85.1% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 258,805 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 183,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,198,442. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.