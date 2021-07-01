$247.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post sales of $247.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $252.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $983.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.26. 9,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,861. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

