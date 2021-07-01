220,722 Shares in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Purchased by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 220,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned 0.41% of Alaska Communications Systems Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSK stock remained flat at $$3.33 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

