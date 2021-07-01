$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

MAS stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Masco has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 93,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.