$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 12,198,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

