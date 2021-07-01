1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $48.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.19% from the company’s current price.

ONEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,739 shares of company stock worth $3,499,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

