$197.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce sales of $197.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.90 million and the lowest is $194.66 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $787.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

STMP traded down $9.21 on Wednesday, reaching $200.29. The company had a trading volume of 233,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,087. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.29.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

