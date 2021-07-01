17,414 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

