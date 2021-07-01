$173.73 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post $173.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.15 million and the lowest is $171.30 million. Standex International posted sales of $139.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $653.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $108.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

