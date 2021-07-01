$165.81 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to announce sales of $165.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.55 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $178.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $623.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

RGP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 94,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,250. The company has a market cap of $471.34 million, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Resources Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 6.7% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

