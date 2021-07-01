15,120 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in PG&E by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 183,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,530,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,470,000 after buying an additional 522,211 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 19.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 91.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,054,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,565,000 after buying an additional 3,364,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.