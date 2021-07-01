140,917 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 140,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,577. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.