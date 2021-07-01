139,000 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. A-Mark Precious Metals accounts for 1.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.93% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $678,474.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,596. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $515.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

