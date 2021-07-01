$130.05 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report sales of $130.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.94 million and the lowest is $123.20 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $528.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNDC. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

LNDC stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 92,699 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

