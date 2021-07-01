125,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

