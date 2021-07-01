11,940 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

