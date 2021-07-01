10,837 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in WNS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in WNS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72. WNS has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $81.61.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

