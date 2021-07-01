10,142 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.62. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.