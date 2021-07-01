$1.03 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.93. 3,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after purchasing an additional 680,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $21,489,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 285,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $8,079,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.