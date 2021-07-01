$0.53 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $199.62 on Monday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.96.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

