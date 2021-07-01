$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

TTGT stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 160,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,748. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

