-$0.25 EPS Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is $0.14. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

