$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CORT. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 220,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 79,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 12,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

