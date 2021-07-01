$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

CFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $709.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

