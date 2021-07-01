-$0.12 EPS Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

