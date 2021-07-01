-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). CorePoint Lodging posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
CPLG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 16,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,411. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
