-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). CorePoint Lodging posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CPLG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 16,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,411. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

