-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.