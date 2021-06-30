Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Holdings Boosted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 380.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,548 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 683,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,794 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 217,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362,402. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

