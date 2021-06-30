Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,250 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Z opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 776.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.