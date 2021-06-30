Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,250 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Z opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 776.42 and a beta of 1.19.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
