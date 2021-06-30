Zhihu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,401% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $31,629,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $18,420,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZH traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

