Zel (ZEL) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00364034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00140118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00184993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001636 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 673.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

