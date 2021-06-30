ZCore Price Reaches $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $335,692.40 and $335.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,101,751 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

