Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to “Buy”

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 840,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,105. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

