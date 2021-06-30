Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 in the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

