Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Buy

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

ADVM stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $344.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600,965 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

