Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Sell

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Stepan stock opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52 week low of $90.58 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

