Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Sell

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

