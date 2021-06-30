Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Hold

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HZO. Truist increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $48.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.