Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet stock traded down $16.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,520.37. 1,046,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,151. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,383.96 and a 52-week high of $2,555.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,414.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

