Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce sales of $507.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $344.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. 1,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,230. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.87.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

