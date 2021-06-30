Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

