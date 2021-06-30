Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,531. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.