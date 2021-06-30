Zacks: Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report sales of $423.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.02 million. Angi reported sales of $375.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Angi.

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Angi by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,413.00 and a beta of 2.01. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

