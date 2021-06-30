Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post sales of $870.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $819.63 million to $883.80 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $476.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

TXRH opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

