Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce sales of $978.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $974.40 million and the highest is $980.90 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $576.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 46,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 640,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,647. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

