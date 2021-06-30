Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post $2.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.49. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $154.13. 7,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.36. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.