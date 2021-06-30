Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.