Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

DEA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

