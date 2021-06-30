Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post sales of $92.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $366.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.77 million to $376.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,504. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

