Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post $823.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $832.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

